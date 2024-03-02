Viksit Bharat is a Mere Slogan: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that a number of youth from the country are working in war zones with Israel and Russian forces. Several recruiting agencies, operating in the country, are luring youth with promises of a good job and sending them to work with Israel and Russia military in their war against Palestine and Ukraine, respectively.

Speaking at the 66th formation day of the party in its headquarters at Darussalam after hoisting the party flag, the Hyderabad MP asked why Indian youth were going to the war-torn countries when the country has been progressing and there were ample jobs here.

The ‘Viksit Bharat’ slogan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misleading as unemployment remains rampant while highly educated youth are taking up security jobs in the private sector, he said.

Opposing the reported implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, he charged that the Modi government was trying to snatch away the rights of minorities.

He welcomed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s proposed visit to the Old City next week to lay the foundation stone for the Metro Rail network.



