Viksit Bharat is a Mere Slogan: Owaisi
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that a number of youth from the country are working in war zones with Israel and Russian forces. Several recruiting agencies, operating in the country, are luring youth with promises of a good job and sending them to work with Israel and Russia military in their war against Palestine and Ukraine, respectively.
The ‘Viksit Bharat’ slogan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misleading as unemployment remains rampant while highly educated youth are taking up security jobs in the private sector, he said.
Opposing the reported implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, he charged that the Modi government was trying to snatch away the rights of minorities.
He welcomed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s proposed visit to the Old City next week to lay the foundation stone for the Metro Rail network.