Vikram Misri Begins US Visit to Review Trade, Defence, West Asia

New Delhi: Amid a tense global scenario, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has landed in United States for a three-day visit to Washington DC that begins on Wednesday to review bilateral trade and defence ties, and discuss the escalating crisis in West Asia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Mr Misri's April 8-10 trip will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India-United States bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary will hold discussions with senior officials of the U.S. administration on a wide range of issues, including trade, defence, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments of mutual interest. The visit follows the External Affairs Minister’s visit to Washington D.C. in February 2026 and is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides, the MEA said.

The two sides are expected to deliberate on moving forward on the proposed bilateral trade deal during Mr Misri's trip.