Vikram Agnihotri gets his leg inked

DC Online team
13 May 2024 10:40 AM GMT
As Vikram exercised his franchise with his leg, the polling staff at the station inked his leg
Vikram lost both his arms due to electrocution when he was seven years old. — X.com

Vikram Agnihotri, Inida's first person without hands to get a driving licence, and a champion for voting awareness, votes in Indore on Monday.

As Vikram exercised his franchise with his leg, the polling staff at the station inked his leg.

Vikram lost both his arms due to electrocution when he was seven years old. However, he trained his legs to do all that he should do with his hands, so much so that he never felt like he was missing out on anything.

He is first Indian double amputee with a registered driving licence. His father, a retired IPS officer, also accompanied him and the duo cast vote this morning.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
vikram agnihotri casts vote vikram agnihotri leg inked 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh Indore 
DC Online team
About the AuthorDC Online team

