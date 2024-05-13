Vikram Agnihotri gets his leg inked

Vikram Agnihotri, Inida's first person without hands to get a driving licence, and a champion for voting awareness, votes in Indore on Monday.



As Vikram exercised his franchise with his leg, the polling staff at the station inked his leg.

Vikram lost both his arms due to electrocution when he was seven years old. However, he trained his legs to do all that he should do with his hands, so much so that he never felt like he was missing out on anything.

He is first Indian double amputee with a registered driving licence. His father, a retired IPS officer, also accompanied him and the duo cast vote this morning.