Vijayawada traffic police net 117 drunk drivers in special drive

Vijayawada: A concerted effort by the Vijayawada traffic police resulted in the apprehension of 117 individuals driving under the influence of alcohol during a special drive on Monday.



All 117 cases were presented before Seventh Additional Metropolitan Magistrate (Railway) Court, where Judge K. Suresh Babu imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each offender.



City police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata underscored the significance of following traffic rules and regulations, including those pertaining to motor vehicle laws.



He reiterated the ongoing commitment to daily enforcement efforts specifically targeting drunk driving offences.

Commissioner Tata appealed to motorists to prioritise safety and responsible driving behaviour to ensure safer roads in the city.





