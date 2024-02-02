Vijayawada Railway Station Starts Bike Pickup And Drop Services

Vijayawada: Vijayawada division of South Central Railway on Thursday started round-the-clock bike pickup and drop services at the Vijayawada railway station.

Launching the services, divisional railway manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil said the contract for bike services has been awarded under NINFRIS (New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Idea Scheme). Under the contract, a 300-square-feet space has been leased out temporarily at the east entrance of Vijayawada railway station.



Patil said Vijayawada division has started this novel initiative with the help of Rapido, which will provide users pickup and drop services and educate passengers about UTS mobile app.



Rapido services had recently been launched at the Rajahmundry railway station. Plans are afoot to launch the services at Ongole, Kakinada Town and Eluru too.

The DRM congratulated Rapido bike pick-up / drop staff for launching their user-friendly services at a prime location that witnesses one lakh commuters every day.