Vijayawada Protest Denied Permission, Police Issue Warning

Vijayawada:The NTR district police commissioner has denied permission for the "Chalo Vijayawada" protest planned by the AP Contributory Pension Scheme Employees Association (APCPSEA) on Sunday, February 18.





Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata issued a press release stating that the planned protest lacked approval from local authorities and the government. He further emphasised that Section 144 CrPC and prohibitory orders under Section 30 of the Police Act are currently in effect within Vijayawada city, prohibiting such gatherings.

Tata warned potential violators of strict legal action under various laws, including Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Departmental disciplinary action as per Andhra Pradesh Conduct Rules.

To maintain law and order, the commissioner announced the deployment of 1,500 police personnel, CCTV and drone surveillance, videography for documentation, thorough vehicle checks.





The police have initiated thorough checks on all vehicles entering Vijayawada from Saturday onwards.

The commissioner urged APCPSEA members and supporters to respect the imposed restrictions and cooperate with the police to ensure a peaceful environment.