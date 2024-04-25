Vijayawada IFS Officer Bags Medal

Vijayawada: The 2022 batch of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers attended their convocation on Wednesday at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy in Dehradun.

An officer from Vijayawada Md. Abdul Rawoof received the All Round Outstanding Performance Medal for securing the highest aggregate marks in the professional training course.

President Droupadi Murmu had been the chief guest on the occasion. She presented awards to various winners, including Abdul Rawoof.

Before joining the IFS, Rawoof had worked with NABARD, Chennai, for over two years.

The 2022 IFS batch is set to join the respective state cadres in the first week of May 2024 for on-the-job training and subsequent allotment of duties.