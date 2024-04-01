Vijayawada Gets its First Wall of Kindness

Vijayawada: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) inaugurated Vijayawada's first Wall of Kindness in Gurunanak Nagar on Sunday. Highlighting CREDAI's commitment to social responsibility, B. Raja Srinivas, CREDAI South Zone Joint Secretary, emphasized that community service goes hand-in-hand with business success. He urged the city's affluent residents to embrace the spirit of giving and support those in need.

To mark the launch, CREDAI leaders distributed essential items – clothes for the underprivileged, books and sandals for students, and household goods for struggling families.

"This Wall of Kindness initiative exemplifies CREDAI's ongoing dedication to community service," stated Srinivas. "We're proud to have constructed this facility in Gurunanak Nagar and, along with our generous donors, will continue to provide necessary support."

CREDAI Andhra Pradesh Chairman Alla Siva Reddy and CREDAI AP president Y.V. Ramana Rao echoed these sentiments, reiterating their organisation's commitment to helping those in need through various community service programs, extending beyond just their business endeavors.