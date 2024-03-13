Vijayawada: Foundation Stone Laid for Mini-bus Station

Vijayawada MP, Kesineni Srinivas, Planning Board vice chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu along with MLC Md Ruhullah, West MLA Velampalli Srinivas and Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi were present at the event.

The state government sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the construction. The mini bus station is expected to resolve the traffic woes and increase connectivity from Vijayawada city.



Malladi Vishnu said Vijayawada city is extending towards Ajith Singh Nagar. “Soon after my request, chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned the funds. Of this, `2 crore was released in the first phase. The mini-bus station would be built on land measuring two acres.



Around a lakh of people reside in the Ajith Singh Nagar area. This apart, around 22,000 people got house sites at Nunna, Surampalli, Kondapavulruru, and G Konduru. The new bus station would be useful for them too, the MLA said.



Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas said that it was after a gap of 41 years that the government showed an interest in constructing a new bus station in Vijayawada. The government of NT Rama Rao constructed the existing bus station, he remembered.



APSRTC executive director K. Gopinath Reddy, NTR district public transport officer M.Y. Danam and others were present.

