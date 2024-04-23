Vijayawada Caught in Road Show Fest

Vijayawada: Vijayawada witnessed a road show festival on Monday with several aspirants from the ruling YSRC and opposition Telugu Desam leading big rallies before filing their nomination papers on Monday.

As many as 38 candidates filed their papers for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency and the seven Assembly segments at the Returning Officers’ offices in the NTR district.

Also, around 31 nominations were filed for the Machilipatnam LS constituency and for seven Assembly constituencies in the NTR districts.

YSRC candidate and sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani, Kesineni Swetha, Pyramid Party of India candidate Ch. Gangadhar Gandhi, Navarang Congress candidate Sayyed Kamurinnisa, All India Jaihind Party candidate N. Dasradha Rami Reddy and Independent candidate D. Mallikharjuna filed their nomination papers before the district election officer and collector, Dr S. Dilli Rao.

Kesineni Srinivas performed a special puja and led a rally from the Vinayaka temple to the collectorate. Nani, accompanied by Assembly candidates Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Nallagatla Swamy Das and Sarnala Tirupati Rao submitted his papers.

The rally of Nani was a big hit. Nani claimed that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as CM developed the gross income of the people of the state three times more than what Chandrababu as CM could do.

He deplored that Chandrababu as CM did not give even Rs.100 crore for the development of Vijayawada. Naidu destroyed Vijayawada and Guntur to convert Amaravati into real estate and sell it, he alleged.

He said Chandrababu cheated the people by designating two districts as green belt areas so as to promote his new capital, Amaravati.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said, is heralding many reforms with the aim of public welfare and spent Rs.18,000 crore on health.

Some 32 nominations were filed for the seven Assembly constituencies in the NTR district.

YSRC Vijayawada Central candidate and MLA Velamaplli Srinivasa Rao submitted his nomination to VMC commissioner S.D. Pundkar. For the Vijayawada West segment, six nominations were filed.

The YSRC dummy candidate Reshma Mohammed filed her nomination papers. Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rama Mohan Rao filed his nomination papers as a TD candidate for the East segment.

Meanwhile, TD candidate and sitting MLA V.K. Prasad filed his nomination papers along with LS candidate Kesineni Sivanath and former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao before the RO at Mylavaram.

TD’s Tangirala Sowmya filed the nominations for Nandigama, Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao for Tiruvuru, sitting MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Nani for Gudivada, Kagitha Krishna Prasad for Pedana, Perni Vaka Sai Krishna Murthy for Machilipatnam, Mandali Buddha Prasad for Avanigadda and Kaile Anil Kumar and Gnana Mani for the Pamarru segment.