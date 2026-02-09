Vijayan Criticizes Assam CM's Alleged 'Point-Blank' Video Remarks

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said he was "shocked" by a purported video posted on the 'X' account of the BJP's Assam unit that appeared to incite violence against a minority community, and called for a united resistance to what he described as "communal hatemongering".

The now-deleted video purportedly showed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking aim with a rifle and firing a shot at two people, one wearing a skull cap and the other with a beard, with "point-blank shot" as the caption.