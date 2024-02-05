Vijaya Rao takes charge as Kurnool DIG

Kurnool: Deputy inspector general Ch. Vijaya Rao said they would ensure public accessibility, enforcing stringent measures to prevent disruptions to law and order and fostering collaboration with all departments for effective teamwork. He took charge in Kurnool on Monday.



He outlined plans to maintain law and order by coordinating with the police in the four districts under the Kurnool range (Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, and Annamayya districts). With an eye on the upcoming elections, the DIG asserted that strict measures would be implemented to safeguard law and order. He requested support from the people in their efforts.













