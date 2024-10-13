'Vidyarambham': Toddlers step into world of letters in Kerala on Vijayadasami

Thiruvananthapuram: Thousands of toddlers, some crying, others silent and curious, were initiated into the world of letters in temples across Kerala where the 'Vidyarambham' ritual was held on the auspicious Vijayadasami day on Sunday, marking the culmination of the nine-day-long annual Navratri festival.



Vijayadasami is observed as the day of 'Vidyarambham', the beginning of learning, in the southern state. In accordance with customs, scholars, writers, teachers, priests and other prominent figures in society made children, usually aged two to three years, write their first letters of learning starting with the mantra -- 'Hari Sree Ganapathaye Namaha' -- at temples and cultural centres across the state.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan initiated many children into the world of letters at the Raj Bhavan here where elaborate arrangements for the ceremony had been made. "Heartiest greetings to Keralites the world over on #vijayadashmi. My best wishes to all children who are having their #Vidyarambham - initiation into the world of alphabets and knowledge," Khan said in a Facebook post.

Chandy Oommen, son of late Kerala CM and Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy, was also seen inducting children into the world of letters at a temple here. State General Education Minister V Sivankutty also introduced children into the world of letters at his home.

Parents flocked to temples with their tiny tots early morning to take part in the ceremony, as part of which the children are helped to write "HariSree" on platters filled with rice or it is scribbled on a child's tongue with a golden ring.



While many toddlers went through the process silently, curious as to what was going on, several of them were seen crying out in protest. 'Vidyarambham' was held across the state with famed temples like Panachikkadu Saraswathi Temple in Kottayam and Dakshina Mookambika Temple in North Paravur seeing a huge turnout from the early hours of the day.

Temples, especially those dedicated to Saraswathi, the goddess of learning and art witnessed a heavy rush. Well-known shrines like Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Guruvayur Sree Krishna Swamy Temple also saw a heavy rush of devotees.