Video Showing Rahul Gandhi Paying Tribute To Indira Gandhi With Shoes On Goes Viral

Bhopal: Moments after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the state party headquarters here, a video showing him garlanding a framed photo of the ex-PM with shoes on went viral on social media on Tuesday, prompting chief minister Mohan Yadav to pull him up saying ‘It is against Indian cultural ethos’.

The video shows Mr. Gandhi paying tribute to his late grandma before entering the ‘Indira Bhavan’, the state headquarters of Congress here to address the political affairs committee (PAC) of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Mr. Gandhi was here on a day’s visit to the state to launch a campaign to revamp the state unit of Congress.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Umang Singhar was also seen wearing shoes while paying floral tribute to the former PM Ms. Gandhi.

Mr. Yadav took a potshot at Mr. Gandhi for not removing shoes while paying respect to the ex-PM, saying that “It does not suit the Indian cultural ethos”.

Mr. Gandhi is the LoP and paying tribute to his grandmother by him wearing shoes is against Indian cultural value and ethos, Mr. Yadav said and added that Mr. Gandhi should be careful about it.

Reacting to the chief minister's comment, a senior Congress leader called it a "storm in a teacup".

"We focused on serious works of reviewing strategy to strengthen our party", the Congress functionary said, unwilling to be quoted.

Mr. Gandhi during his seven-hour-visit to Bhopal addressed the PAC meeting of the party, and leaders of the party separately.