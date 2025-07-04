Video: Mysore-Udaipur Humsafar Express Catches Fire Near Channapatna

Dramatic CCTV footage captured the Palace Queen Humsafar Express speeding near Channapatna with flames bursting from its locomotive. The fire reportedly broke out in the engine mid-journey, prompting immediate alarm. Authorities acted swiftly to bring the situation under control. No injuries have been reported so far.





