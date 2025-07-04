 Top
Video: Mysore-Udaipur Humsafar Express Catches Fire Near Channapatna

DC Correspondent
4 July 2025 12:06 PM IST

Authorities acted swiftly to bring the situation under control. No injuries have been reported so far.

Dramatic CCTV footage captured the Palace Queen Humsafar Express speeding near Channapatna with flames bursting from its locomotive. T

Dramatic CCTV footage captured the Palace Queen Humsafar Express speeding near Channapatna with flames bursting from its locomotive. The fire reportedly broke out in the engine mid-journey, prompting immediate alarm. Authorities acted swiftly to bring the situation under control. No injuries have been reported so far.





