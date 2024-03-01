Vice President Urges National Unity and Technological Advancement at IIT Dharwad Address

He inaugurated the Central Learning Theatre (CLT), Knowledge Resource and Data Centre (KRDC) and two new entrance gates, at the permanent campus and delivered a keynote address to the students, faculty and staff of the institute.

“I am in pain and disturbed when for petty political gains, anti-national narratives are set afloat deliberately by forces within the country and outside. We have to believe in our nation, we have to believe in our nationalism, and our commitment to our nation cannot be compromised whatsoever. We will always keep the interest of the nation first,” the Vice President said.

“We must have only one thing in mind, and I am quoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, "You should be Indian first, Indian last, and nothing else but Indian." He says it all I find some people not believing in this concept. When Doctor BR Ambedkar made his last speech in the constituent assembly that is November 25, 1949, he said, "what perturbs me greatly is the fact that not only India has much before lost her independent but she lost it by the infidelity and treachery of some of her own people". We cannot afford to countenance that infidelity from any quarter whatsoever. That has to be neutralized, that is our Rashtradharm, and that is our constitutional obligation. We must be 24x7 vigilant about the infidelity and treachery of some of our own people as spoken by Dr. Ambedkar,” Dhankar stressed.

He said that while India was the number one nation in the world centuries ago, it would top in 2047.

The Vice President in his speech emphasized that India is poised to become the third-largest economy globally in the next few years, and urged the students to leverage the power of technology to help India achieve its goals and join the ranks of developed nations by 2047.

He stated that the country is in an epic mood and progressing in everything.

Highlighting India's progress in defense capabilities, he pointed to the production of the warship Vikrant, frigates, Tejas aircraft, and helicopters within the country. He emphasized the significant shift from being a consumer to an exporter of defense equipment, marking a substantial transformation.

Drawing attention to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Vice President Dhankar commended its evolution from humble beginnings to becoming a global leader in space technology.

“There was a time when on bicycle parts of the rocket were being taken. Now ISRO is putting into space satellites from the US, UK, Singapore, and other countries. The world is looking at us. We put their satellites in space because technologically we are sound and we give good value for money,” he added.



