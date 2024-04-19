Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi Appointed Next Chief Of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi PVSM,AVSM, NM currently serving as Vice Chief Of Naval Staff has been appointed as the next Chief of Naval Staff.

He will succeed incumbent CNS Admiral R Hari Kumar on April 30th.

An alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Pune, Vice Admiral Tripathi was commissioned in the Indian Navy in July 1985. He is a communication and electronic warfare specialist.

In a career spanning over 39 years, he has tenanted important assignments including Commandant of Indian Naval Academy, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, Flag Officer In Chief Western Naval Command before transitioning into his current role of Vice Chief of Naval Staff.

He is a recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Nausena Medal.