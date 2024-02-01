VHR, Chamala Apply for Lok Sabha Tickets

Hyderabad: Several Congress leaders submitted applications seeking tickets to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

They included former MP V. Hanumantha Rao and TPCC vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, among others.Reddy has sought the ticket for the Bhongir seat while Rao is bidding for the Khammam seat.Accompanied by scores of leaders, Reddy came to Gandhi Bhavan and submitted his application and expressed confidence that the party leadership would consider his candidature.The TPCC election committee, which met in Gandhi Bhavan on January 30, invited applications from aspirants from January 31 to February 3.The application fee for candidates from SC and ST categories has been prescribed at `25,000 and for other categories Rs 50,000.A special committee has been set up with senior leaders to scrutinise the applications and refer the final selection to the party high command.