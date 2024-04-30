VHP Leader Lodges Complaint Against KCR at Bhongir PS

Warangal: Everyone should oppose the BJP and its affiliated organisations like ABVP which are killing democracy and freedom of expression by adopting fascist policies, demanded poets and writers and the members of people’ss organisations.

They condemned the attack by ABVP activists on poets and writers during a meeting on Sunday at Kakatiya University, and staged a protest in front of the Ambedkar statue here in Hanamkonda on Monday.

All India OBC JAC chairman Sai Narendar, convener Prof. Kathyayani Vidhmahi, poet Prof. S. Narayana Reddy, New Democracy district leader N. Apparao Dr J. Srinivas, M. Devander, M. Shankar Narayana, S. Ram Murthy, J. Rathod and Raj Mohammad were present at Monday’s protest.

They alleged that to create disputes among the people who are living in peace and harmony and to build a society they want, the BJP and its affiliated organisations were encouraging attacks to break up the unity of various sections of people.