Vexed with SHO Harassment, SI from City Shoots Himself in Delhi Residence

Hyderabad: Delhi sub-inspector K. Ganesh, who was from the city, died by suicide unable to bear the harassment by his senior officer, the family of the deceased said here on Monday. The body of Ganesh, sub-inspector with the Madhu Vihar police, was found at his house in Indraprastha Extension, Delhi early on Sunday.

Ganesh’s elder brother K. Chandrashekar, who is a sub-inspector with Charminar police, claimed, “Whenever we spoke, Ganesh used to complain that his station house officer Rajesh would abuse him, call him a ‘Madrasi’ and mark him absent even when he reported for duty. The SHO deliberately posted Ganesh on double duty though the police station had a reliever.”

Chandrashekar alleged that the SHO had even tried to influence the investigation.

“After calling the Delhi police emergency line, senior police officials, including the additional commissioner asked me to file a report about what had transpired between the victim and SHO. They assured me that they would take action after an inquiry,” he said.

He said that he and Ganesh were both 2020 batch SIs. “I qualified for the state police and Ganesh for the Central armed police forces (CAPF). He was posted with the Madhu Vihar police last year,” Chandrashaker said, adding that their parents K. Indira and K. Satyanarayana were staying with Ganesh for the past two months. Chandrashekar and other family members flew to Delhi after hearing the news.

Indira said, “We had selected a girl for Ganesh and had scheduled his engagement in the second week of March.”

“Since 7.50 am on March 1, my parents and I were trying to call Ganesh, but there was no response,” Chandrashekar said. His mobile location showed he was in his apartment at 1.40 am on March 2.

“I called a Telangana state inspector, a friend of mine, who is posted in Delhi, and subsequently called the Madhu Vihar police station where the constables said that Ganesh had not reported for duty. In the early hours of Monday, I received a call from a constable who broke news of Ganesh’s death,” Chandrashekar said.