Vets Remove 50 kg Plastic Waste From Bull’s Stomach In Bhubaneswar Surgery

Bhubaneswar: In a striking example of the dangers posed by plastic waste to stray cattle, a team of veterinarians in Bhubaneswar surgically removed nearly 50 kilograms of polythene bags and other plastic materials from the stomach of a bull.

According to the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS), Odisha, the 10-year-old bull was brought for treatment after it fell seriously ill. The animal had reportedly ingested large quantities of polythene and plastic waste while scavenging for food.

Veterinary officials said the bull had stopped eating and was growing progressively weak. Its abdomen had also become abnormally swollen, prompting concern among caregivers.

A detailed examination revealed a massive accumulation of plastic waste inside the animal’s stomach. Given the critical condition, the veterinary team decided to perform an immediate surgical procedure to save its life.

During the operation, doctors extracted nearly 50 kilograms of polythene bags and other plastic debris that had accumulated over time. Following the surgery and post-operative care, the bull is now recovering steadily, officials said.

The Directorate of AH&VS shared details of the case on social media, highlighting the efforts of veterinary professionals in providing life-saving treatment to animals and supporting livestock health services.

“The incident brings to light the growing threat posed by indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste. Stray cattle often consume plastic bags mixed with food scraps in urban areas, leading to serious health complications and, in many cases, death. Strong enforcement of law must be in place to dissuade people from dumping residue foods with plastic wastes in open places,” said Pramod Kumar Deb, an animal care activist.