Veteran Tribal Leader and Four-Time Odisha MLA George Tirkey Dies at 67

Bhubaneswar: Veteran tribal leader and four-time legislator George Tirkey passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar following a prolonged illness. He was 67.

A prominent voice of Odisha’s tribal politics, Tirkey carved out a distinctive political career marked by grassroots mobilisation, independent spirit, and relentless advocacy for the rights of indigenous communities.

Known for his ability to connect with the masses, he became a towering figure in Sundargarh district, where he championed tribal empowerment for more than three decades.

Tirkey was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly four times on different platforms. He first entered the Assembly on a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ticket in 1995 and retained the seat in 2000. In 2009, he won as an Independent candidate before returning in 2014 as a legislator of the Samata Kranti Dal. His cross-party appeal and consistent victories reflected both his personal charisma and the deep trust reposed in him by his constituents.

Beyond electoral politics, Tirkey was regarded as a steadfast organiser, mobilising communities for social justice and economic rights. His role in strengthening the tribal movement in western Odisha, particularly under the JMM banner, earned him wide respect and recognition.

His demise marks the end of a significant chapter in Odisha’s tribal politics, where he stood out as a leader who transcended party lines while remaining firmly rooted in the struggles of his people.

Tirkey is survived by his family, including his son Rohit Tirkey, who currently represents Biramitrapur in the Odisha Assembly as a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) legislator.