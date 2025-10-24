Veteran Journalist Baikuntha Goswami Passes Away at 79

Guwahati: Veteran journalist Baikuntha Nath Goswami died on Friday due to old-age-related ailments at his home in Guwahati, his family said.

He was 79, and survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

"Though he had some health-related issues earlier, he was fine in recent times. He died in his sleep," his daughter, Sushmita, said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister's Office said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the veteran journalist and eminent writer.

"HCM prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," it added.

Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi too condoled the demise of Goswami and said his contribution in the field of journalism will always be remembered.

"Goswami's writings gave a direction to Assamese journalism. In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," he added.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Badruddin Ajmal, in a statement, said Goswami's passing away has left a void in Assamese journalism.

"This is an irreparable loss to society and journalism," he added

Goswami was associated with 'Asom Bhumi' newspaper as its Editor. He was also regularly writing columns in different publications on diverse topics in society.

Earlier, Goswami had worked in different capacities in the editorial departments of various leading newspapers like 'Dainik Agradoot', 'Dainik Janambhumi' and 'News Star'. He was also the Editor of the now-defunct weekly 'Saptahik Nilachal'.

Goswami had also worked in the news agency UNI for a long time and retired as the Bureau Chief of Patna unit.

The veteran journalist had written several books in Assamese language. Some of the prominent published books were Jnanamala I Folk tale, Jnanamala II Folk tale, Nibandha Chayan, Asomiya Jatiyatabad aru Asomiyar Sangjna and Sangbad Madhyamar Swadhinata.