Veteran Congress Leader Laxman Singh, Brother of Digvijay, Expelled From Party On Disciplinary Ground

Bhopal: Veteran leader Laxman Singh, younger brother of former chief minister Digvijay, was on Wednesday expelled from the Congress for anti-party activities.

He was expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years in the wake of his disapproval against the utterances on sensitive issues by the senior leaders of Congress including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) had earlier served show cause notice to him to explain his behaviour.

The party on Wednesday initiated disciplinary action against him after being dissatisfied with his reply, Congress sources said.

An order issued by the disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of the AICC said, “Hon’ble Congress President has expelled Shri Laxman Singh, Former MLA, Madhya Pradesh, from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of six years, with immediate effect, due to his anti-party activities”.

The order was signed by Tariq Anwar, member secretary of Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of AICC.

The expulsion comes in the wake of a series of remarks against some senior leaders of the party including Mr. Gandhi.

Mr. Singh has attacked the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah post-Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 tourists were shot dead point blank, accusing him of siding with terrorists.

He demanded Congress to withdraw support to his government.

He also took a potshot at Robert Vadra for his remarks post-Pahalgam terrorist attack, saying “He (Mr. Vadra) said Muslims are not allowed to offer namaz on roads, that’s why the terrorists attacked. How long will we tolerate this kind of childishness?”

He also asked Rahul Gandhi to restrain him while speaking in public, saying “He (Mr. Gandhi) should speak responsibly- he is the leader of the Opposition”.

Mr. Singh has recently said he was hardly bothered if the party took any action against him for speaking the truth.

The ruling BJP has taken a jibe at Congress for expelling Mr. Singh from the party, saying that “This happens when a leader in Congress speaks the truth”.

Mr. Singh has ruffled the feathers of Congress leadership by criticizing Mr. Gandhi and hence, he incurred the wrath of the party leadership in form of expulsion, BJP state secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said.