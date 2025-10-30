Veteran BJP Leader And Poet Shankar Parida Passes Away After Prolonged Battle With Lung Cancer

Bhubaneswar: Veteran BJP leader and noted Odia poet Shankar Parida passed away late Thursday night while undergoing treatment for lung cancer at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He was a former Chairperson of the Puri Zilla Parishad and a respected figure in Odisha’s political and literary circles.

According to family sources, Parida had been battling cancer for several months. He received treatment at several hospitals, including the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack, Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, and Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, before being shifted to AIIMS, where his condition deteriorated in recent days.

He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. Parida is survived by his wife, a college lecturer, and two daughters.

A multifaceted personality, Parida was known for his dedication to grassroots governance and his creative pursuits in literature. Over his long public career, he held key positions such as President of the Puri Sadar Block, Chairman of the Odisha State Handicrafts Corporation, and Chairperson of the Odisha State Panchayati Parishad.

In the literary sphere, Parida was celebrated for his poetry and writings that reflected deep social consciousness and Odia cultural ethos.

Leaders from across party lines and members of the literary fraternity condoled his demise. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid tribute to Parida in a post on X, calling his death “an irreparable loss to Odisha’s political and literary world.”

“Deep condolences to the bereaved family. May Lord Jagannath grant eternal peace to his soul,” the Chief Minister wrote.