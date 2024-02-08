Vemulawada Temple PRO Seeks Suspension of His Transfer Orders

Warangal: Public relation officer (PRO) V. Chandrasekhar of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada has requested the newly-formed Congress government to suspend the orders transferring him to the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Jagtial district.

It may be recalled that before the Assembly elections in Telangana state in September, when BRS government ruled the state, endowments commissioner V. Anil Kumar issued a memo to the executive officer of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada to allot ₹5 crore for development of a temple in Kamareddy. This took place when then chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao contested the Assembly elections from Kamareddy.

Chandrasekhar said on Thursday that when he learnt about the transfer of funds from Vemulawada temple, he raised objections and urged temple authorities to utilise the funds for development of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple, instead of diverting them to Kamareddy.

This led to opposition parties and Vemulawada Joint Action Committee (JAC) calling for a bandh in the temple town protesting against the action of the BRS government transferring funds.

“Following this, the BRS government transferred me to Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Kondagattu of Jagtial district on deputation,” Chandrasekhar stated.

However, temple authorities of Kondagattu wrote to the Endowments commissioner that he could not be accommodated as the temple already has five members working on deputation at Kondagattu.

Chandrasekhar maintained that the previous BRS government had targeted him for stopping the diversion of Vemulawada temple funds to Kamareddy and transferred him for no reason to Kondagattu. But Kondagattu temple authorities are not accepting his joining letter.

He said for the past five months, he has been requesting higher authorities of the Endowment department to suspend his transfer orders. But all his pleas and efforts have gone in vain.

Chandrasekhar urged the Congress government to suspend his transfer orders and relocate him to the Vemulawada Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple.