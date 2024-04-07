Vemireddy Couple Refutes Rumours of Leaving Telugu Desam

Tirupati: Telugu Desam Party's candidates from Nellore parliamentary constituency and Kovur assembly segment Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife Prashanthi Reddy respectively have vehemently denied reports on social media that they are planning to quit the party and join the YSR Congress.



Addressing the media in Nellore on Sunday, the dip termed the rumours as a "completely false propaganda."

The couple alleged that the ruling YSRC is spreading these rumours, unable to accept the overwhelming public support the TD candidates are getting.



"They are trying to mislead voters who have reposed faith in us," Prashanthi Reddy said.



Prabhakar Reddy asserted that TD will score a resounding victory in the upcoming elections, citing the enthusiastic public response they have been receiving as proof.



The Vemireddy couple appealed to all TD workers and supporters to focus their efforts on ensuring the party's electoral success, rather than getting distracted by such misinformation campaigns.



"Our sole aim should be achieving victory for the TD in these elections," Prabhakar underlined.