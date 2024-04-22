Vehicle Overturns In Muddebihal Leaves Two Dead And Three Injured

Two individuals died and three sustained injuries in an accident on Muddebihal-Davalagi road within the jurisdiction of Muddebihal Police Station on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Doddayya Puranikamata (37) and Pushpavati (55).

According to police Doddayya, accompanied by his family members, had attended a wedding ceremony in Davalagi village and was returning to Muddebihal on Sunday night.

At around 10.45 their car overturned as Doddayya who was driving lost control over the vehicle. Doddayya and Pushpavati died in the accident.

The injured, identified as Eramma (30), wife of Doddayya, along with their two children, Shivakumar and Sampatkumar, were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Sources said that Doddayya had recently retired from his service in the Indian Army.