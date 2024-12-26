Veer Bal Diwas: PM advises youth to get equipped with AI and ML

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for adopting a futuristic approach to equip youngsters with skills in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. Speaking at an event on “Veer Bal Diwas” at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, Mr Modi underscored the need to adapt to rapid changes and challenges across various fields, emphasising his government's "youth-centric" policies.

Remembering the "unparalleled" sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, the Sahibzadas, Mr Modi said they chose "unwavering courage and faith over submission to the Mughal Empire's oppression".

The Prime Minister emphasised that Veer Bal Diwas teaches us that no matter how difficult the circumstances, nothing is greater than the nation and national interest and said, “Every act done for the country is an act of bravery and every child and youth living for the country is a veer balak”.

“This year's Veer Bal Diwas is even more special as it marks the 75th year of the establishment of the Indian Republic and our Constitution,” said the Prime Minister, emphasising that every citizen of the country is drawing inspiration from the brave "Sahibzadas" to work for the unity and integrity of the nation.

Mr Modi highlighted that the strong democracy of India is built on the bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzadas and underscored that democracy inspires us towards the upliftment of the last person in society.

“The Constitution teaches us that no one is small or big in the country,” he said, adding that this principle aligns with the teachings of our “Gurus”, who advocated for the welfare of all.

The Prime Minister stressed that the life of the Sahibzadas teaches us not to compromise on the integrity and ideals of the nation and similarly, the Constitution upholds the principle of India's sovereignty and integrity. He noted that the magnitude of our democracy embodies the teachings of the Gurus, the sacrifice of the Sahibzadas and the mantra of national unity.

“From past till present, the energy of the youth has played a significant role in India's progress,” Mr Modi said and highlighted that from the fight for Independence to the 21st-century movements, Indian youth have contributed to every revolution.

The Prime Minister stressed that the world looks at India with hope and expectations because of the power of the youth. He remarked that today, from start-ups to science, sports to entrepreneurship, youth power is driving new revolutions.

“Hence, the government's biggest focus in policy is empowering the youth,” Mr Modi said and stressed that all policies, whether for the start-up ecosystem, the future of the space economy, the sports and fitness sector, the fintech and manufacturing industry, or skill development and internship schemes, are youth-centric and aimed at benefiting young people.

The Prime Minister further noted that in every sector related to the country's development, young people are getting new opportunities while their talent and self-confidence is receiving support from the government.

The Prime Minister remarked that in today's rapidly changing world, new needs, expectations and future directions are emerging. He further stressed the importance of making the country's youth futuristic, given the shift from traditional software to AI and the rise of machine learning.

Mr Modi further stated that the country started preparing for this long ago with the new National Education Policy, which modernised education and provided an open sky for learning.



The Prime Minister mentioned that over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs have been set up to foster innovation among young children. He further mentioned that the Mera Yuva Bharat campaign aims to provide practical opportunities along with education, increase the sense of duty towards society among youth.



Stressing the importance of fitness, Mr Modi said that the "Fit India" and "Khelo India" movements aimed to increase fitness awareness among the younger generation.

The Prime Minister announced the launch of the Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan, which will promote healthy competition among village panchayats to eliminate malnutrition and form the basis of a developed India.



Remarking that every era gave the youth of a country the opportunity to change its destiny, Mr Modi highlighted that during the freedom struggle, Indian youth broke the arrogance of foreign rule and achieved their goals, while today, the youth have the goal of a developed India.



The Prime Minister said that in this decade, we must lay the foundation for rapid development over the next 25 years. He urged the youth to make the most of this time, advance in every sector and propel the nation forward.



The Prime Minister further emphasised his vision of bringing one lakh youth into politics, whose families have never been involved in active politics. “This initiative is crucial for the next 25 years and encourages the youth to be part of this campaign to bring a new generation into politics,” he said.