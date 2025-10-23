Vedanta To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Odisha To Create A Lakh Job Opportunities

Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to Odisha’s industrial growth, Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan and announced plans for large-scale investments in the state, including a Rs 2,000 crore ferro-alloy plant and two new aluminium parks.

According to official sources, Vedanta will invest around Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha over the coming years, creating over one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities. The state government has assured full support to the projects, including the provision of land and other infrastructure facilities.

As part of the new investment plan, Vedanta will set up a state-of-the-art ferro-alloy plant in Keonjhar district to strengthen Odisha’s position in the global metal value chain. The company will also establish two new aluminium parks — one near its existing aluminium facility at Jharsuguda and another at a site to be identified by the government.

These upcoming aluminium parks will focus on the production of high-grade aluminium alloys catering to aerospace, electric vehicle, and defence industries. The initiative is expected to attract downstream industries and significantly boost the MSME ecosystem in the state.

Chief Minister Majhi described Vedanta’s investment plan as a milestone in Odisha’s development journey.

“The State Government is committed to realizing the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat. With robust industrial investments and infrastructure growth, Odisha is on the path to becoming a global hub for industry and technology,” he said.

He added that such projects will not only accelerate economic growth but also empower youth, generate large-scale employment, and pave the way for Odisha to emerge as a $500 billion economy by 2036. “This massive investment will be a game-changer for the bright future of Odisha,” the Chief Minister remarked.

Anil Agarwal thanked the Chief Minister and the state government for their continuous support to Vedanta’s operations in Odisha, emphasizing the company’s long-term commitment to the State’s industrial and social development.

Present during the meeting were chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, additional chief secretary (industries) Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary (mining & steel) Surendra Kumar, and Saswat Mishra, principal secretary to Chief Minister, among others.