Vedanta Declared Preferred Bidder For Karnapodikonda Bauxite Block In Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Limited has been declared the “Preferred Bidder” for the Karnapodikonda bauxite block in Odisha’s Koraput district, following a competitive e-auction conducted by the Directorate of Mines and Geology under the Government of Odisha.

According to official tender documents, the Karnapodikonda block is classified at the G2 level of exploration and covers an area of 532.747 hectares. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Vedanta’s raw material security and support strategic backward integration for its aluminium operations, amid rising domestic demand for the metal.

The development assumes national significance as India pushes for greater self-reliance in critical minerals and value-added metal production. Securing long-term bauxite linkages remains crucial for aluminium manufacturers, particularly at a time when the country is expanding infrastructure, renewable energy and electric mobility sectors — all of which are aluminium-intensive.

Rajiv Kumar, CEO of Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Being declared the preferred bidder for the Karnapodikonda bauxite block reinforces our journey toward building a fully integrated and resilient aluminium value chain in India. This development directly supports our expansion roadmap and reinforces our commitment to driving industrial growth, local value creation, and self-reliance in critical minerals.”

Vedanta Aluminium, one of India’s leading aluminium producers, has been actively pursuing long-term bauxite resource security to sustain production capacity and ensure cost competitiveness.