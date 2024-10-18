Vedanta commits Rs 1 lakh crore new investments in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to Odisha’s economic aspirations, Vedanta Limited on Friday has announced a Rs 1 lakh crore investment aimed at transforming the state’s industrial landscape.





The investment, unveiled during a roadshow for the upcoming "Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025," will fund the establishment of a 6-million tonnes per annum alumina refinery and a 3-million tonnes aluminium plant focused on producing green aluminium powered by renewable energy.

This expansion is expected to generate two lakh new jobs in the state and create a hub for downstream industries, with aluminium playing a critical role across sectors like automotive, power, construction, and railways. The development underscores Odisha’s ambition of becoming a half-trillion-dollar economy by 2030.





Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, “Odisha’s new double-engine government is committed to the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. We are inviting global investors to be a part of this journey, and Vedanta’s commitment to doubling their investment in Odisha will further accelerate our growth. This new project will create jobs and opportunities for MSMEs.”

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal, who met with the CM and his delegation during the roadshow, emphasised the company’s commitment to Odisha’s progress. “Odisha has always played a key role in Vedanta’s growth. We are committed to contributing to the state’s inclusive growth and large-scale industrialization under CM Majhi’s leadership.”



The investment, one of the largest ever in Odisha, also includes the development of educational institutions, hospitals, skill development centers, and Nandghars, benefiting local communities. Rayagada is set to emerge as a major industrial hub, similar to Jharsuguda, with Vedanta leading the charge in making Odisha a global centre for aluminium production.



With aluminium demand expected to double by 2030, Odisha’s future as a hub for green aluminium and industrial innovation looks brighter than ever.





