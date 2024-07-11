Vedanta Aluminium deploys India’s largest fleet of electric lithium-ion forklifts

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has expanded its fleet of electric lithium-ion forklifts to 66 units, strengthening its position as the largest deployer of electric lithium-ion forklifts in India.

The company has successfully deployed an additional 22 electric forklifts at its smelter operations in Jharsuguda, Odisha, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable operations. This expansion bolsters the decarbonisation journey of Vedanta Aluminium.

Speaking about this initiative, John Slaven, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, sustainability is a business imperative. We continuously adopt innovative practices to enhance our operational excellence. The deployment of 66 electric lithium-ion forklifts marks a milestone in accelerating our transition to a Net Zero future.”

Deployed across Vedanta Aluminium’s units in Jharsuguda and Lanjigarh in Odisha, as well as its BALCO smelter in Chhattisgarh, these forklifts feature faster and safer battery charging capabilities. This revolutionises operational efficiency, while significantly contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions. The introduction of electric lithium-ion forklifts helps mitigate the company’s carbon footprint significantly

“The company has committed to decarbonizing 100 per cent of its light motor vehicle (LMV) fleet by 2030. This ongoing effort stands as a testimony to Vedanta Aluminium’s constant endeavour to evaluate and deploy emerging technologies towards decarbonising its operations. Vedanta is among India’s pioneering companies to adopt sustainable operational practices, particularly in material handling,” said an official statement of the company.