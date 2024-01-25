Vasupalli steps up to counter anti-propaganda

Visakhapatnam: Chaudipalli Raju, the leader of Visakha South Fishermen's Co-operative Society, has appealed to the YSRC high command to ensure justice for the Gangavaram fishermen community. Raju, known as a supporter of Vasupalli Ganesh, held a media conference on Thursday to speak in support of Ganesh Kumar, who has faced numerous criticisms in the south constituency recently.



On the other hand, opponents of Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar are spreading the word that Ganesh himself is behind this press conference. While talking to the media, Chaudipalli Raju stated, “As Vasupalli belongs to a Backward Caste, the fishermen community in the south constituency is ready to make him victorious.” Raju informed the media that Vasupalli is very popular in his constituency for implementing welfare and development programmes at a record level, beyond caste politics.







