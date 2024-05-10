Vande Bharat Trains Ferried 2.15 Crore People

Hyderabad: The railways said that the Vande Bharat services had carried 2.15 crore passengers till March 31, with a 98 per cent occupancy. This services which connect 284 districts is available on 100 routes. The railways in a statement promised to increase the number of Vande Bharat trains and also introduce sleeper services. The statement said that the Vande Bharat trains had covered a distance equivalent to 310 trips around the circumference of the Earth in financial year 2023-24.