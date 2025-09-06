150 Vande Bharat Services Nationwide, Rajasthan to Get New Train

Since its launch in 2019, the Vande Bharat Express has become a symbol of India’s modern, efficient and comfortable rail travel, reducing journey times and improving connectivity across the nation. Indian Railways (IR) is now planning to introduce another Vande Bharat Express train for Rajasthan. This new semi-high-speed train will be maintained and operated by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone and is expected to further transform regional connectivity in the state while boosting the economy.

Vande Bharat in Rajasthan

Rajasthan got its first Vande Bharat Express train between Ajmer and Delhi, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12, 2023. The Ajmer–Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express also holds the distinction of being the world’s first semi high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory. It has improved connectivity to major tourist hubs such as Pushkar and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

At present, four pairs of Vande Bharat trains are operational in Rajasthan on the following routes:

20977/20978 Ajmer – Chandigarh – Ajmer

12461/12462 Jodhpur – Sabarmati – Jodhpur

20979/20980 Udaipur – Jaipur – Udaipur

20981/20982 Udaipur – Agra Cantt – Udaipur

The railways has now planned to launch a new Vande Bharat Express on the Jodhpur–Delhi route, which is expected to cut travel time by over an hour. A senior railway official confirmed: “There is a planning to launch a new Vande Bharat train between Jodhpur and Delhi.”

20-Coach Vande Bharat Trains

Currently, 150 Vande Bharat Express train services operate across India — 75 in each direction (Up and Down). To meet growing passenger demand, Indian Railways has introduced 13 pairs of 20-coach Vande Bharat trains on busy routes including Varanasi–Delhi, New Delhi–Katra, Mumbai–Gandhinagar, and Chennai–Nagercoil.

Expansion Plans

The Ministry of Railways has also proposed converting three more pairs into 20-coach configurations:

20631/20632 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central

20701/20702 Secunderabad – Tirupati – Secunderabad

20665/20666 Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore

Speed & Features

The Vande Bharat Express can run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph, offering faster and more premium travel. Modern features include Kavach safety system, sealed gangways, automatic plug doors, ergonomic seating with revolving executive-class chairs, charging sockets at every seat, and enhanced ride comfort.

With ongoing expansions, the Vande Bharat network continues to redefine long-distance travel across India by blending speed, safety, and modern passenger amenities.