Vandalism Of National Emblem at Hazratbal Shrine Sparks Arrests and Political Controversy

SRINAGAR: The vandalism of the Ashoka Emblem at Srinagar’s lakeside Hazratbal shrine has escalated into a major political controversy, drawing nationwide demands for strict action against the perpetrators.

Conversely, regional parties like the ruling National Conference (NC) and opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have questioned the emblem’s installation at a sacred site, calling it as an affront to devotees.

On Friday, during Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, a crowd damaged the emblem on a renovation plaque, citing its presence as contrary to Islamic principles of Tawheed (monotheism).

Tanvir Sadiq, NC’s chief spokesman and lawmaker, along with PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, condemned the inscription of the Ashoka Stambh on the newly installed black marble plaque as a violation of Islamic principles, with Mufti describing it as “blasphemy.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the emblem’s placement as unnecessary and urged an apology for hurting religious sentiments, deeming the police’s registering an FIR a knee-jerk reaction.

He said, “The first question is whether that emblem should have been there at all? I haven’t seen an emblem in such religious places. Why not focus on work instead of putting a stone? If your work is good, people will recognize it naturally". He added, “They made a mistake - it shouldn’t have happened. But you played with people’s emotions and should have apologised. Temples, mosques, and gurudwaras are religious places, not government institutions.”

As the controversy has intensified debates over religious sensitivities, national symbols, and Waqf management, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of the heads of Muslim religious organisations and institutions headed by Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has urges the immediate removal of the plaque and called on the Waqf Board and authorities to consult religious scholars before undertaking future work at sacred sites.

“Hazratbal is not just a building; it is the spiritual core of Jammu & Kashmir’s Muslims, deeply tied to their faith and identity through centuries of devotion. Any change that compromises its sanctity profoundly hurts the religious sentiments of the community,” it said, adding, “Islamic teachings are clear: no plaques, emblems, figures, or symbols are permitted in mosques or shrines. This principle has been upheld for generations, including during past reconstructions of Hazratbal, where no plaques or foundation stones were installed to honour Shari‘ah and tradition”

However, J&K Waqf Board chairperson Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi condemned the act as a “terrorist attack” and called for invoking the region’s tough law Public Safety Act (PSA). She, while terming the incident as a “grave insult” to the revered shrine, accused political workers of orchestrating the vandalism and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for immediate arrests.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP supporters echoed demands for severe punishment, emphasizing the shrine’s role as a symbol of peace. In a post on ‘X’, Rijiju said, “Hazratbal Shrine is a symbol of peace. The shrine's deep connection to the Prophet Muhammad's relic has truly contributed to its image as a beacon of "Faith & Unity". I strongly condemn the vandalism of the sacred Ashoka Emblem from the Dargah Hazratbal inauguration stone”.

Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly, strongly condemned the incident saying, “This is not just vandalism; it is a direct attack on the dignity of the National Emblem and, by extension, on India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity. Such a disgraceful act deeply wounds the sentiments of every Indian.”

Sharma criticized the NC, alleging that instead of denouncing the incident, one of its MLAs sought to justify it by citing “religious sentiments.” He questioned, “What does the National Emblem have to do with religion? Such statements are merely attempts to shield the anti-social elements responsible for this reprehensible act. The NC cannot claim to represent any single religion, and such rhetoric only emboldens the perpetrators.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed anguish over the vandalism but did not comment on the emblem’s placement.

Meanwhile, J&K Police have detained 26 people after registering an FIR (No. 76 of 2025) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nigeen police station. A viral video showing two persons damaging the emblem with stones led to their formal arrest, though police have not officially confirmed this, stating that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu advocated for the release of detainees, citing the issue’s sensitivity. Mattu wrote on ‘X’, “Seems like nearly 30 people have been detained in the aftermath of the incident at Dargah Hazratbal. This is an extremely sensitive religious issue and a ham-handed operational approach betrays a sheer lack of understanding of our tumultuous history. They must be released.”