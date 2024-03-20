Van Crash on Srisailam Ghat Road Injures Driver

Kurnool: A van carrying around 40 passengers collided with an electric pole on the Srisailam ghat road but luckily caused no serious injuries. The accident occurred near the entrance of the ghat road while the van, travelling from Konakanamitla village in Prakasam district towards Srisailam, lost control, reportedly due to brake failure.

Though none of the passengers were hurt, the driver became trapped in the vehicle. Thankfully, forest department personnel and police who arrived at the scene were able to extricate the driver. The driver was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures, but Srisailam circle inspector G. Prasada Rao confirmed there were no serious injuries. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.







