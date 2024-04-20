Vahan Technologies organises seminar on blue-collar recruitment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Vahan Technologies, a leader in the blue-collar recruitment space, and backed by investors like Khosla Ventures and Airtel, organised a seminar on blue-collar recruitment in Hyderabad on Saturday. Vahan focuses on blue-collar and gig recruitment, the fastest-growing segment in recruitment driven by growing demand from industries such as food delivery, quick service, e-commerce and manufacturing. As per Niti Aayog, there will be 2.35 crore gig workers by 2030, growing 200% between 2020 and 2030.



Addressing the seminar, Siddharth Chauhan, Head – Supply Acquisition of Vahan Technologies, shared details about the growth of the recruitment industry, especially the blue-collar segment, owing to the rising popularity of gig working in the country.

“Our focus is on addressing the challenges in blue-collar employment and helping individuals to make a good passive income source while helping blue-collar workers get placed. In addition to the social cause, we are also deeply involved with our recruiting partners and committed to helping them build a profitable and growing business with us,” Mr. Chauhan said.

“With the growing demand of blue-collar workers, our mission is to make blue-collar recruitment not just a business opportunity but also a freelancing/side income source for individuals to help them increase their earnings and uplift their lifestyle,” said Divya Goel, Channel Head, Vahan Technologies.

He explained to the participants how Vahan’s AI and Machine Learning powered platform has made blue-collar recruitment quick and efficient leading to more profits for recruiters and a job for eligible candidates within a few hours. He also said that Vahan Technologies is deeply involved with its recruiting partners and committed to helping them build a profitable and growing business.

Vahan Technologies, which works closely with leading brands like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Amazon, Zepto, Dominos, Uber and many more, has built systems and reach both on the supply and customer sides. In 2023, the company helped more than 1.64 lakh job seekers find source of livelihood. It provided income opportunities in over 250 cities nationwide, and its riders delivered more than 1.01 crore orders during the year.

Last year, over 10,560 micropreneurs joined the Vahan Leader Program to help job seekers land relevant blue-collar jobs. On average, each of them earned Rs. 2.50 lakh a month with Vahan Technologies.

Recruiting partners of Vahan Technologies get very supportive commercial terms such as no deposit or sign-up fees, payouts thrice every month on fixed dates, assured demand, and complete transparency and visibility of performance and earnings. It also supports partners with training and skill building to ensure that they can run a profitable business.

Vahan Technologies has also developed cutting-edge technology tools using AI and Machine Learning, which increase the effectiveness of calling and onboarding, leading to higher profits for partners. Its industry-first AI recruiter Samvadini helps reduce hiring time by 40%.

Vahan Technologies’s latest technology allows large databases to be filtered in minutes. The tools interface with communication tools like WhatsApp and voice calls and are used for initial contact with prospective workers. The targeted connect is then carried forward to closure by the tele caller. This frees the tele caller of volume calling to prospects and the time saved can be used to make more placements.

Facilitated by the world’s cheapest data and growth in the smartphone market, the blue-collar space and gig working segment is growing rapidly and is expected to become a significant part of the workforce.

Gig working is an international phenomenon with even advanced economies seeing massive growth in workforce numbers in the space. Gig working helps businesses scale quickly and build operational agility, and is indispensable for businesses like e-commerce. The growing gig industry is an excellent opportunity for those in the recruitment business.