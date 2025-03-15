Vadodara Car Crash: Driver Blames Potholes, Eyewitnesses Suggest Drunk Driving

A 23-year-old man, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, who was involved in a fatal car crash late Thursday night in Vadodara, has denied being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The crash killed one woman and left four others injured, but eyewitnesses at the scene reported that Chaurasia appeared intoxicated.

According to the police, Chaurasia allegedly crashed his vehicle into multiple cars after losing control while speeding. Eyewitnesses, who apprehended Chaurasia after the crash, told authorities that he was heard screaming “another round, another round” after exiting the vehicle, suggesting that he might have been drunk.

However, in a statement to the media on Friday, Chaurasia denied the allegations, asserting that he had been driving at a speed of 50 km/h when the crash occurred. He claimed that the accident was caused by potholes on the road, which led him to lose control of the vehicle.

The crash occurred late Thursday night when Chaurasia's car collided with several vehicles in the city, including one driven by the deceased woman. The woman, identified as a local resident, succumbed to her injuries, while the other four victims were rushed to the hospital with injuries. The condition of the injured is said to be stable, though further updates are awaited.

The police are investigating the incident, with the possibility of drunk driving still under consideration, pending further medical examination and the results of a breathalyzer test. Authorities are also reviewing footage from nearby surveillance cameras and collecting more witness statements to determine the exact cause of the crash.