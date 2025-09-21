Vadnagar, Modi’s Birthplace, Nominated for UNESCO World Heritage Status

The Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO in Paris has submitted the nomination of Vadnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthplace in Gujarat, for preliminary assessment at the UNESCO World Heritage Centre. The move coincided with the Prime Minister’s birthday on Wednesday.

India’s Permanent Ambassador to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma, said Vadnagar’s history spans nearly 3,000 years, dating back to 800–900 BCE. “On this special occasion, we extend our warm birthday wishes to him,” Sharma said, highlighting the town’s antiquity and heritage.

The nomination marks the first step in UNESCO’s two-stage process. The preliminary assessment will evaluate whether Vadnagar demonstrates “Outstanding Universal Value,” meets cultural significance criteria, and has adequate protection and management systems in place. Only then can it proceed to formal inscription on the World Heritage List.

India currently has 69 sites on UNESCO’s Tentative List, several awaiting review for years, including the Temples at Bishnupur in West Bengal, Mughal Gardens in Kashmir, and Odisha’s Ekamra Kshetra.

Located in Mehsana district, Vadnagar has evidence of continuous habitation for about 2,700 years. Excavations by Gujarat’s Directorate of Archaeology and the Archaeological Survey of India revealed seven successive cultural periods from pre-2nd century BCE to the 19th century CE.

Strategically situated at the crossroads of major ancient trade routes, Vadnagar connected central India to Sindh and northwest regions, as well as Gujarat’s port towns to northern India. Artefacts uncovered include Mesopotamian jars, Roman coin impressions, Greco-Indian coin moulds, Mamluk gold coins, shell bangles, cowry shells from the Maldives, and Indo-Pacific beads, pointing to extensive trade links with West Asia and the Mediterranean.

Built around Sharmishtha Lake, Vadnagar retains its medieval fortifications, gates, and layers of cultural history. Excavations have unearthed Buddhist monasteries, stupas, and industrial areas, underscoring its evolution as a fortified settlement, mercantile hub, and religious centre.