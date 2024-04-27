Vaccination for Haj Pilgrims

Hyderabad: Haj pilgrims will have to mandatorily get vaccinated before their journey at the district hospital headquarters from April 29 onwards, the Telangana State Haj Committee has announced.

District societies and voluntary organisations will coordinate with the district medical health officer and make necessary arrangements for the vaccination camps. Pilgrims above 70 years will be inoculated with meningitis and seasonal influenza vaccines, while polio drops will be given to all.

Those embarking on the journey from Hyderabad can get themselves vaccinated at the government hospitals at Nampally, Malakpet King Koti and Golconda or at the Ameerpet community health centre.

A statement by Shaikh Liyakat Hussain, executive officer, TSHC, said pilgrims will be notified shortly on their Telegram channel. Separate arrangements will be made for male and female pilgrims between 10.30 am and 4 pm.

For updates, the pilgrims have been asked to join the official Telegram channel, or call the TSHC office during work hours (10.30 am to 4 pm) on 040-23298793 or contact in person at Haj House, Nampally, Hyderabad.