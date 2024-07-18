Uttarakhand: Video of Mother Attempting to Kill Son Viral
Hyderabad: Recently, a horrifying video has gone viral online in which a mother is shown brutally punching, biting, and choking her eight-year-old son in an attempt to kill him.
The incident was recorded on camera, and the video is doing rounds on camera. The video shows the mother hitting the helpless child's head on the ground while sitting on him. The woman has reportedly been placed under arrest by the authorities.
According to reports, the incident took place in Roorkee, Haridwar. The mother of the kid who is being brutally assaulted in the video is seen in the footage attempting to kill him. An onlooker captured the incident on camera, and it hit the internet on Wednesday.-harid
The video shows that another child is looking at the woman's horrifying attack on her son. The kid is standing in front of the woman when she thrashes her son. In the video, the child can be seen screaming in pain as the mother first punches his back. After that the child is grabbed by his hair and the woman repeatedly bangs his head on the floor.
The woman then shouts at the person who is recording the video and tells him to continue shooting.
The young boy can be seen crying and pleading with the woman to let him go, but she ignores him and continues to beat him. The child requests water first from the mom. He can be heard pleading, "Mummy, give me water first," as the woman repeatedly slaps the child on his face. The child is then bitten on both sides of his chest by the woman. The mother then tries to kill the boy by strangling him with her hands.
क्या दुनिया में माँ ऐसी भी होती हैं?— MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) July 17, 2024
रूह कंपा देने वाली वीडियो 😡😡
90 KG की महिला अपने छोटे 25 KG बेटे के ऊपर बैठकर उसे मुक्कों, दांतों सर पटकना गाला दबाना !!
एक मासूम छोटा बच्चा वहीं पर खड़ा देख रहा!
अगर ये सच है तो इसको जल्द गिरफ्तार करे !! #viralvideo #up #uttrakhand pic.twitter.com/NCZzsihfCw
The 9-year-old can be seen choking as the woman strangles him. The person recording the video then yells that the child will die and the woman releases him. The child begs for water once again, and the woman responds by slapping and punching him.
The mother then stops her torture and kicks the kid as he gets up and starts to run away from her. The mother's horrific behaviour is drawing a lot of flak, on social media. While some social media users are demanding harsh action against the woman, some are labeling her as mentally disturbed.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
