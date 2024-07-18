Uttarakhand: Video of Mother Attempting to Kill Son Viral

Hyderabad: Recently, a horrifying video has gone viral online in which a mother is shown brutally punching, biting, and choking her eight-year-old son in an attempt to kill him.





According to reports, the incident took place in Roorkee, Haridwar. The mother of the kid who is being brutally assaulted in the video is seen in the footage attempting to kill him. An onlooker captured the incident on camera, and it hit the internet on Wednesday. The incident was recorded on camera, and the video is doing rounds on camera. The video shows the mother hitting the helpless child's head on the ground while sitting on him. The woman has reportedly been placed under arrest by the authorities.





The video shows that another child is looking at the woman's horrifying attack on her son. The kid is standing in front of the woman when she thrashes her son. In the video, the child can be seen screaming in pain as the mother first punches his back. After that the child is grabbed by his hair and the woman repeatedly bangs his head on the floor. The woman then shouts at the person who is recording the video and tells him to continue shooting.