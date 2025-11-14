Uttarakhand Tightens Security Along International Borders

Uttarakhand: The Uttarakhand government has decided to tighten security along its international border areas and has directed district magistrates to remain vigilant and enhance surveillance in their jurisdictions. Home secretary Shailesh Bagoli on Friday instructed district magistrates and Superintendents of Police across the state to step up monitoring, with special focus on the international borders.

Reviewing security in the hill areas bordering neighbouring countries and in the state overall, Bagoli asked officials to increase surveillance in view of heightened security concerns following the November 10 Delhi car blast. “District administration and police must remain alert and more vigilant in light of recent incidents in the country. Intensive checking must be conducted regularly, and special caution must be exercised in the international border areas of the state,” Bagoli told officials during a security review meeting in Dehradun.

He directed that Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras be installed in border areas and other sensitive locations to help effectively track and monitor suspicious vehicles. Police checking drives, especially at major tourist destinations, must be intensified with special attention to security arrangements at religious places, he added.

The home secretary further instructed that adequate CCTV systems and real-time monitoring be ensured in cities and at sensitive installations across the state. “The security of people and tourists is the government’s top priority. District magistrates and police chiefs must immediately inform police headquarters and the state government if additional manpower, technology or other resources are needed to strengthen security in their areas. All government offices must ensure that CCTV systems are fully operational,” Bagoli said.