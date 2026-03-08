Uttarakhand Governor’s Helicopter Lands After Snag

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Srinagar in Pauri district on Sunday after developing a technical snag during flight.

The Governor was travelling from Dehradun to Bhararisain in Gairsain to attend the budget session of the Uttarakhand Assembly when the incident occurred. Officials said the helicopter was forced to land at the GVK helipad in Srinagar after the pilot detected a technical problem and decided to make a precautionary landing.

The Governor and his associates were safely evacuated after the landing and taken to the police guest house in Srinagar. Police officials said no injuries were reported in the incident. Authorities initially planned to arrange an alternative helicopter to take the Governor to Bhararisain, but the plan was cancelled due to inclement weather. Srinagar sub-divisional magistrate Nupur Verma said the Governor would continue his journey to Bhararisain by road to attend the Assembly session scheduled to begin on March 9.





