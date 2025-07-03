Uttarakhand Government To Force Closure Of Food Shops Not Displaying Identities On Kanwar Yatra Routes

Dehradun:The Uttarakhand government has announced that any shop along the Kanwar Yatra routes failing to display the owner’s name and licence details will face forced closure and a penalty of up to ₹2 lakh. The State Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) issued guidelines ahead of this year’s Yatra, which begins on July 11, mandating that all hotels, restaurants, vendors, and street hawkers on the pilgrimage routes prominently exhibit their registration certificates, photo IDs, and licence numbers.

In a letter signed by Health Secretary and FDA Commissioner Dr R. Rajesh, the FDA warned that non-compliance would result in heavy fines under the Food Safety Act and immediate shop shutdowns. “There will be no compromise on the quality and safety of food served at stalls, community kitchens (bhandaras), and shops during the Kanwar Yatra,” said Dr Rajesh. He added that a campaign to prevent food adulteration will be launched across Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, Pauri, and Uttarkashi districts during the pilgrimage season.

The guidelines aim not only to ensure the purity and safety of food but also to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Kanwar pilgrimage. With thousands of devotees—many travelling from other states—extending their routes into Uttarkashi, Pauri, and Tehri to fetch holy Ganga water, the FDA has stressed strict adherence to these rules to protect public health and maintain order along all Yatra paths.