Uttarakhand CM Affirms Commitment to Implement Uniform Civil Code

In a fresh statement of intent on the implementation of uniform laws for all communities, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said he ran for the state's top office on the pledge to roll out the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and remains committed to it.The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal to implement and formulate uniform rules for all citizens, regardless of their religion."After coming to power in the state, we pledged to implement uniform laws for all. Under the chairmanship of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the five-member UCC Committee has prepared the draft. This information was shared with me today itself," CM Dhami said while addressing a public gathering in Haridwar on Thursday."As soon as we receive the draft, we will convene a session of the Assembly and implement the Uniform Civil Code throughout the state," the CM added.On December 22, the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the recommendations of the five-member panel formed to prepare the draft of the UCC in the state.The cabinet approved the recommendations in a meeting under the chairmanship of CM Dhami.The committee is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, who currently heads the Delimitation Commission of India.Other members of the committee include retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, ex-chief secretary and IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, and Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal.The BJP went into the 2022 Assembly elections in the state, promising the enforcement of uniform civil laws in Devbhoomi.Earlier, weighing in on the proposed rollout of the UCC across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country cannot run on two laws and the Uniform Civil Code was in keeping with the founding principles and ideals of the Constitution.