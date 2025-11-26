Uttar Pradesh Mother’s Final Journey Delayed as Son Cites Wedding Rituals

A deeply disturbing incident from an old-age home in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked outrage and soul-searching over family responsibility and how society treats its elderly. The incident revolves around Shobha Devi, a native of Gorakhpur, who passed away due to illness while living in the facility. However, what unfolded after her death has left people shocked.

According to the old-age home staff, when they notified her son about her passing, his response was unexpected and distressing. Instead of arranging to take her body home, he allegedly instructed them to store her in a deep freezer for four days because there was a wedding in the family. Bringing the body home during the celebration, he reportedly claimed, would be “inauspicious.” Only after the wedding rituals were completed, he said, could the body be taken.

The request left the staff stunned and emotionally shaken. Another set of relatives later contacted the institution, and eventually, arrangements were made to transport the body to Gorakhpur.

However, the emotional turmoil did not end there. Instead of cremating her, the family reportedly buried her temporarily. Her husband, Bhual Gupta, revealed that the relatives informed him the body would be exhumed and cremated after the wedding concluded — a decision that has raised further discomfort and ethical questions.

Shobha Devi’s life was already marred by hardship. After a family dispute, her eldest son had reportedly forced her and her husband out of their home nearly a year ago, leaving them no choice but to seek shelter in the old-age home — a reality increasingly faced by many senior citizens across India.

The incident highlights not just one family’s tragedy, but a growing societal concern: the sidelining of aging parents and the erosion of empathy and duty. As the story circulates, it has triggered conversations about compassion, cultural priorities, and the importance of dignity in one’s final journey.

Shobha Devi’s story is more than news — it is a reminder to reflect on our values before it is too late.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College