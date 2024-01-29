Top
Home » Nation

Uttam: Keen on Narayanpet-Kodangal LI Scheme

Nation
DC Correspondent
29 Jan 2024 5:36 PM GMT
Uttam: Keen on Narayanpet-Kodangal LI Scheme
x
A delegation of leaders including MLAs from erstwhile Mahabunagar met Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy Reddy

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday assured a delegation of leaders from the erstwhile united Mahbubnagar district, including MLAs, that the Congress government will consider taking up the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme.


Reddy’s assurance came during a meeting with MLAs Vaketi Srihari Mudiraj, Chittem Parnika Reddy, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, G. Madhusudan Reddy and former Kalwakurthy MLA and CWC special invitee Challa Vamshichand Reddy.

The delegation urged the minister to ensure that the project is sanctioned and executed at the earliest, to which he assured that the government would seriously consider the proposed scheme and take all necessary measures for its construction.

He said that the BRS government had failed to complete irrigation projects and had misappropriated thousands of crores of public money in the name of Kaleshwaram, Palamuru Rangareddy and other projects. He also assured that the government would consider the plea for sanction of `9 crore for Sangambanda and completion of pending works of the Koyalsagar project.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Mahabubnagar Uttam Kumar Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X