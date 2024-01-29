Uttam: Keen on Narayanpet-Kodangal LI Scheme

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday assured a delegation of leaders from the erstwhile united Mahbubnagar district, including MLAs, that the Congress government will consider taking up the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme.

Reddy’s assurance came during a meeting with MLAs Vaketi Srihari Mudiraj, Chittem Parnika Reddy, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, G. Madhusudan Reddy and former Kalwakurthy MLA and CWC special invitee Challa Vamshichand Reddy.The delegation urged the minister to ensure that the project is sanctioned and executed at the earliest, to which he assured that the government would seriously consider the proposed scheme and take all necessary measures for its construction.He said that the BRS government had failed to complete irrigation projects and had misappropriated thousands of crores of public money in the name of Kaleshwaram, Palamuru Rangareddy and other projects. He also assured that the government would consider the plea for sanction of `9 crore for Sangambanda and completion of pending works of the Koyalsagar project.