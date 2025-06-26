US Visa Applicants Must Disclose All Social Media Handles from Past 5 Years, Says US Embassy in India

New Delhi: The US Embassy in India has issued a reminder to all visa applicants to accurately disclose their social media usernames or handles used over the past five years as part of the DS-160 visa application process.

According to the embassy, applicants are required to list all platforms used during this period and must certify that the information provided in their application is true and complete before submission.

“Failure to disclose social media information may result in visa denial and could impact eligibility for future visa applications,” the embassy stated. The requirement is part of the US government’s broader security vetting process aimed at ensuring transparency and verifying applicant information.

Applicants are urged to carefully review all details before signing and submitting their DS-160 form.



